Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Livingston
(LIVINGSTON, TX) According to Livingston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 1509 W Church St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to O'Lucky at 900 W Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Livingston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$3.09
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.99
$3.29
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.