Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, TX) According to Livingston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 1509 W Church St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to O'Lucky at 900 W Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Livingston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1509 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.72

Murphy USA 1616 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1605 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Valero 313 S Houston Rd, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

Sunoco 2301 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 4727 Us-59 S, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.