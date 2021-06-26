Save $0.07 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Bemidji area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

BP at 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bemidji area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.12

Clark 423 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.99

ARCO 405 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.14

Cenex 320 3Rd St Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.06 $ 3.40 $ 3.14

Cenex 515 Anne St Sw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.19

Tesoro 2470 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.