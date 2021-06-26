Here’s the cheapest gas in Ponca City Saturday

(PONCA CITY, OK) According to Ponca City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1115 E Prospect Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 320 W Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1115 E Prospect Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.99

Jiffy Trip 3001 N 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

OC store 64464 W Us-60, McCord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 425 S 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Conoco 801 S 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.69

Valero 200 E Highland Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.