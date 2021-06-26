Here’s the cheapest gas in Ponca City Saturday
(PONCA CITY, OK) According to Ponca City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1115 E Prospect Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 320 W Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.15
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.09
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.