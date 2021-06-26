Save up to $0.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mcminnville

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Mcminnville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mystik at 1002 Old Smithville Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.83 at CITGO at 203 Sparta , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mcminnville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mystik 1002 Old Smithville Rd, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.84

Pump N Pay 1617 New Smithville Hwy, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

BP 640 N Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 710 N Chancery, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 906 North Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ --

Favorite Market 1322 Smithville Hwy, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.