Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ridgecrest

(RIDGECREST, CA) According to Ridgecrest gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

NEX Autoport at 150 N Richmond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX Autoport 150 N Richmond Rd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ 3.98 $ 4.08 $ --

Fastrip 345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.07

Eastridge Market 435 E Ridgecrest Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's Mini M 851 W Upjohn Ave, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.07

Flyers 207 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Serv 841 N Downs St, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.