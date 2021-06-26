Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ridgecrest
(RIDGECREST, CA) According to Ridgecrest gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.
NEX Autoport at 150 N Richmond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.03 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.88
$3.98
$4.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.95
|card
card$4.01
$4.11
$4.21
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.95
|card
card$4.01
$4.11
$4.21
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.