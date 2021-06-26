Ruston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon
(RUSTON, LA) According to Ruston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 2893 La-33 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 959 Rwe Jones St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.86
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.