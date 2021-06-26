Ruston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon

(RUSTON, LA) According to Ruston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 2893 La-33 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 959 Rwe Jones St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 2893 La-33, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1010 Rwe Jones Dr, Grambling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 321 W California Ave, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 2.85

76 2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Spirit 1601 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5665 Us-167, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.