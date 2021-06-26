Here’s the cheapest gas in Key West Saturday

(KEY WEST, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Key West area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, NEX at 807 Sigsbee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1900 N Roosevelt Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

NEX 807 Sigsbee Rd, NAS Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Owens 2106 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.