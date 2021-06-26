Gas savings: The cheapest station in Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Montrose area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 2020 N Townsend Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 2127 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.35.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 2020 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ --

Maverik 1140 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Exxon 1440 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.49

Golden Gate Petroleum 1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.80 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.