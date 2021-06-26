Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jasper
(JASPER, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Jasper, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 209 Us-78 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jasper area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.15
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.37
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.