Gas savings: The cheapest station in Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Kailua Kona, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at Shell at 76-274 Lako St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kailua Kona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.89

Big Island Energy 74-574 Honokohau Street, Kailua-Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.10 $ -- $ -- $ 4.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.