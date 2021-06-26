Here’s the cheapest gas in Butte Saturday

(BUTTE, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Butte area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 531 S Montana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Conoco 1000 Grizzly Trl, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.