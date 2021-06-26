This is the cheapest gas in Seneca right now

(SENECA, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Seneca area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Xpress Fuels at 508 E North 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.84 at Exxon at 12099 Wells Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Xpress Fuels 508 E North 1St St, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

TD's Express 601 S Oak St, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88 card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Exxon 1503 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Exxon 5034 S Sc-11, Westminster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 15802 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.94

Exxon 10941 Clemson Blvd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.64 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.