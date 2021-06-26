Save $0.07 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marquette

(MARQUETTE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Marquette, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 918 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 2000 Us-41 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 918 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ --

Krist 338 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

BP 501 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

BP 301 W Fair Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.96 $ 3.19

Krist 1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.