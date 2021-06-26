Save $0.07 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marquette
(MARQUETTE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Marquette, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
Marathon at 918 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 2000 Us-41 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.59
$3.96
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.