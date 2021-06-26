Lewiston gas at $3.17 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LEWISTON, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Lewiston, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 301 5Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.31 at Chevron at 1324 21St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 301 5Th St, Clarkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 3.19

Cenex 1425 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.40 $ -- $ --

Cenex 335 Thain Rd, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Maverik 404 Thain Road, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.22

Coleman 212 18Th St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.