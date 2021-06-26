Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Big Spring

(BIG SPRING, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Spring area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

Yesway at 1800 S Gregg St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 311 S Gregg St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway 1800 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Yesway 1834 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 2000 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2501 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 201-A W Marcy Dr, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Chevron 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.