Sedalia gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SEDALIA, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Sedalia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 2600 E Broadway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 120 E 16Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 2600 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.85 $ 3.23 $ 2.97

Cenex 1515 Thompson Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 3203 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ --

Cenex 3415 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.89

Cenex 23685 Mo-Mm, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.