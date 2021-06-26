Paris gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PARIS, TX) According to Paris gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3805 Lamar Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1604 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paris area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 3805 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.74

Kroger 1310 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.75

Valero 1380 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Exxon 2610 N Main St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ 2.85

E-Z Mart 3085 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ --

Brookshire's 925 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.