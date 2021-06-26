Paris gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PARIS, TX) According to Paris gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3805 Lamar Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1604 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paris area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.55
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.