Garden City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GARDEN CITY, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Garden City area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Phillips 66 at 410 W Kansas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3010 Larue St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.81 $ --

Sinclair 1600 E Us-50 Bypass, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Sinclair 407 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

Phillips 66 511 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.20 $ --

Conoco 1521 E Fulton St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ 3.11 $ --

Kwik Shop 1102 N Campus Dr, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.91 $ 3.24 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.