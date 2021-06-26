Carlsbad gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CARLSBAD, NM) According to Carlsbad gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.
Murphy Express at 2301 S Canal St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 821 N Canal St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.