Here’s the cheapest gas in Thomasville Saturday

(THOMASVILLE, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Thomasville area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

Circle K at 15327 Us-19 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4616 County Line Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 15327 Us-19 S, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2667 E Pinetree Blvd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ --

RaceWay 13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Circle K 10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 11471 Moultrie Rd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.