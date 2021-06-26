Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Greenville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

Valero at 4801 Moulton St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 3901 Sockwell Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 4801 Moulton St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.74

Murphy Express 5001 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.73

QuikTrip 1400 E Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.74

Brookshire's 6410 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.73

Sugar Hill Express 2500 Wellington St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 4220 Lee St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.82 $ 3.08 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.