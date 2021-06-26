Here’s the cheapest gas in Tehachapi Saturday
(TEHACHAPI, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Tehachapi, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.
Gas On at 706 E Tehachapi Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tehachapi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.02 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.85
$--
$3.83
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$--
$3.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.81
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
|card
card$3.93
$4.11
$4.21
$4.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.19
$4.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.15
|card
card$3.95
$4.40
$4.59
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.