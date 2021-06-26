Here’s the cheapest gas in Tehachapi Saturday

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Tehachapi, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

Gas On at 706 E Tehachapi Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tehachapi area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas On 706 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ -- $ 3.83 card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ -- $ 3.93

Kwik Serv 106 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Wild Rose 20436 Brian Way, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Fastrip 798 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.81 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.01

Circle K 302 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ --

Flying J 1668 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.15 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.40 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.