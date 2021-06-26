Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Arcadia

(ARCADIA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Arcadia, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 2769 Se Fl-70 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 405 N Brevard Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2769 Se Fl-70, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.