Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ardmore

(ARDMORE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Ardmore, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kok at 302 S Washington St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Love's Country Store at 930 W Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kok 302 S Washington St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 801 W Broadway, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastop 316 South Washington, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Phillips 66 506 N Washington, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 231 E Lake Murray Dr, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.79 $ -- $ --

Valero 1200 N Washington St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.