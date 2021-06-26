Where's the cheapest gas in Searcy?

(SEARCY, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Searcy area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 2505 Queensway. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at CITGO at 1300 E Race Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Searcy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 2505 Queensway, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 3.22

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1720 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.87

Conoco 2620 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Harps 2525 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.