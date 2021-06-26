Cancel
Searcy, AR

Where's the cheapest gas in Searcy?

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 14 days ago
(SEARCY, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Searcy area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 2505 Queensway. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at CITGO at 1300 E Race Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Searcy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop

2505 Queensway, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
card
card$2.54
$--
$3.14
$3.22

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1720 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.19
$2.87

Conoco

2620 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.89

Harps

2525 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.24
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

