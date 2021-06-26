Laramie gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LARAMIE, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Laramie area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Love's Travel Stop at 1770 Mccue St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tumbleweed Express 4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Conoco 1657 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Snowy Range Station 400 S Adams St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Gasamat 709 S 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 569 N 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Exxon 1561 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.