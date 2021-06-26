Wentzville gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WENTZVILLE, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wentzville area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3055 Bear Creek Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mr Fuel at 11 Mo-W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3055 Bear Creek Dr , Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.84

BP 3265 N Service Rd E, Foristell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.32 card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.53 $ 3.32

Conoco 401 E Pearce Blvd, Wentzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 723 Ronald Reagan Dr, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.26 $ 2.97

QuikTrip 8334 Mo-N, Lake St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.