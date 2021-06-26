Tifton gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TIFTON, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Tifton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 802 W 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Marathon at 1010 W 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tifton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 802 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.78 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.88

Circle K 1002 W 8Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.77 card card $ 2.78 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.87

Circle K 1203 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 2.78 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.87

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1812 Tift Ave N, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.18 $ 3.19

Enmarket 1819 Tift Ave N, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 178 Southwell Blvd, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.