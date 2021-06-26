Tifton gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(TIFTON, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Tifton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 802 W 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Marathon at 1010 W 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tifton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$2.78
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$2.77
|card
card$2.78
$3.14
$3.34
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.18
$2.78
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.18
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$2.89
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$3.24
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.46
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.