Here’s the cheapest gas in Pahrump Saturday

(PAHRUMP, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pahrump area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2301 S Winery Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pahrump area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 961 S Linda St, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ 3.25

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ 3.25

VP Racing Fuels 2301 Winery Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.21 $ 3.38 $ 3.18 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.28 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Maverik 3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Horizon Market 5020 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16 card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Horizon Market 4060 N Blagg Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.