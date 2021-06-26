Here’s the cheapest gas in Pahrump Saturday
(PAHRUMP, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pahrump area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2301 S Winery Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pahrump area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.19
$3.29
$3.13
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.41
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$3.21
$3.38
$3.18
|card
card$3.15
$3.28
$3.45
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.16
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.