This is the cheapest gas in Lewiston right now
(LEWISTON, ME) According to Lewiston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 449 Sabattus St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lewiston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.35
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.04
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.46
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.