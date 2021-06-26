This is the cheapest gas in Lewiston right now

(LEWISTON, ME) According to Lewiston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 449 Sabattus St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lewiston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ --

BJ's 110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Ness Oil 249 Washington St S, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.04

Poisson & Sons 260 S Main St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 64 Sabattus St , Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 296 Main St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.