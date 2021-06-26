Save $0.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alamogordo

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alamogordo area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 723 N White Sands Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.12 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Circle K 1616 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy Express 221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.