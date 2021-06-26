This is the cheapest gas in Waycross right now

(WAYCROSS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Waycross, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1401 Tebeau St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Solar at 500 Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1401 Tebeau St, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ --

Circle K 1974 Central Ave, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Carl's Service & Repair 1006 Plant Ave, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1712 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2405 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1606 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.