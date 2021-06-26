This is the cheapest gas in Waycross right now
(WAYCROSS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Waycross, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1401 Tebeau St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Solar at 500 Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$2.75
$--
$--
|card
card$2.65
$2.75
$2.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.