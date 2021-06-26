Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

This is the cheapest gas in Oxford right now

Posted by 
Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmZxW_0ag27FF300

(OXFORD, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Oxford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 725 Molly Barr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2528 Jackson Ave W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.26
$2.85

Brittany Store

1903 Jackson Ave W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

101 Thacker Loop, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Double Quick

1401 Jackson Ave W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.41
$2.75

Mobil

485 Ms-6 W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.51
$--

Circle K

1724 University Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Oxford News Flash

Oxford News Flash

Oxford, MS
46
Followers
60
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Fuel Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy