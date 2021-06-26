This is the cheapest gas in Oxford right now

(OXFORD, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Oxford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 725 Molly Barr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2528 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.26 $ 2.85

Brittany Store 1903 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 101 Thacker Loop, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Double Quick 1401 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.75

Mobil 485 Ms-6 W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ --

Circle K 1724 University Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.