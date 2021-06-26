Huber Heights gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Huber Heights area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, United Dairy Farmers at 1943 E Siebenthaler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 2100 Brandt Pk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huber Heights area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

United Dairy Farmers 1943 E Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Clark 3406 E Third St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ --

Sam's Club 6955 Miller Ln, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Speedway 6501 Miller Ln, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

United Dairy Farmers 8733 N Dixie Dr, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Marathon 8811 N Dixie Dr, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.