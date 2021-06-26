Huber Heights gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Huber Heights area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, United Dairy Farmers at 1943 E Siebenthaler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 2100 Brandt Pk, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huber Heights area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.