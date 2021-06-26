Oswego gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OSWEGO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oswego area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

Stewart's Shops at 120 E Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fastrac at 214 W Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oswego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stewart's Shops 120 E Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.87 $ --

Valero 181 E 1St St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Crouse 95 E Bridge St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf E 10Th St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.