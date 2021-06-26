Oswego gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(OSWEGO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oswego area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
Stewart's Shops at 120 E Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fastrac at 214 W Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oswego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.42
$3.77
$--
|card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.87
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.