This is the cheapest gas in Kerrville right now

(KERRVILLE, TX) According to Kerrville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stripes at 700 Junction Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 857 N Sidney Baker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stripes 700 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.93

Shell 528 Main St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Valero 505 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 321 S Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.85

Exxon 320 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Stripes 2109 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.