Where's the cheapest gas in Norwich?
(NORWICH, CT) According to Norwich gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 363 Ct-165 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 397 Ct-2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norwich area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.29
$3.46
$3.25
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.52
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.53
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.