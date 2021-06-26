Where's the cheapest gas in Norwich?

(NORWICH, CT) According to Norwich gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 363 Ct-165 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 397 Ct-2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norwich area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 363 Ct-165, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Global 160 W Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.46 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.25

Gulf 275 Washington St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 24-26 Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Stop & Shop 70 Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Stop & Shop 2020 Norwich New London Tpke , Montville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.