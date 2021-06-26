This is the cheapest gas in Stevens Point right now

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Stevens Point area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Store at 201 W Clark St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to The Store at 708 Division St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stevens Point area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

The Store 201 W Clark St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

MotoMart 2930 Post Rd, Plover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2621 Plover Rd, Plover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 412 Division St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ --

Clark 2133 Division St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ --

Shell 2733 Stanley St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.