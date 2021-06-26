Gas savings: The cheapest station in Palestine

(PALESTINE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Palestine area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 411 E Palestine Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Palestine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fast Track 3804 W Oak St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2217 S Sl-256, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 325 E Spring St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Brookshire's 2107 S Sl-256, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.