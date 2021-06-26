Atlantic City gas at $3.06 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Depending on where you fill up in Atlantic City, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Atlantic City Gas at 1403 Absecon Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 7701 Ventnor Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.20.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Atlantic City Gas 1403 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Pleasantville Gas 1101 S Main St, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ --

Riggins 901 N New Rd, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ 3.25

Atlantic 824 N Main St, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1155 N Albany Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 444 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.