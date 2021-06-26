Hazleton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HAZLETON, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Hazleton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 551 Pa-93 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1337 N Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hazleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sheetz 551 Pa-93, Sugarloaf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.55

Fuel On 6 W Butler Dr, Drums

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ --

Turkey Hill 1 Brookhill Rd, Sugarloaf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ 3.91 $ --

Sunoco 699 S Kennedy Dr, McAdoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 1140 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.94 $ 3.55

Weis Markets 100 Weis Ln, West Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.