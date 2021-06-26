Where's the cheapest gas in Russellville?

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Russellville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1126 Old Ar-7. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 307 S Arkansas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1126 Old Ar-7, Dardanelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Shell 6034 Us-64 East, Pottsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 2409 E Main St, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Superstop 161 1600 S Elmira, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2215 E Main St, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2402 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.