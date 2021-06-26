Cancel
Russellville, AR

Where's the cheapest gas in Russellville?

Posted by 
Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0ag275V200

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Russellville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1126 Old Ar-7. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 307 S Arkansas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

1126 Old Ar-7, Dardanelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$--
$--

Shell

6034 Us-64 East, Pottsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Walmart

2409 E Main St, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Superstop 161

1600 S Elmira, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2215 E Main St, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2402 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Community Policy
Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
37
Followers
59
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

