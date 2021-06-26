Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Hinesville, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Enmarket at 791 Elma G Miles Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Enmarket at 203 W Oglethorpe Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hinesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Enmarket 791 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 2570 Ga-196 W , Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 463 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

AAFES Wilson Ave, Fort Stewart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

AAFES Harmon Ave, Fort Stewart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.