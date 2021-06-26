Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hinesville
(HINESVILLE, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Hinesville, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Enmarket at 791 Elma G Miles Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Enmarket at 203 W Oglethorpe Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hinesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.54
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.