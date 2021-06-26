Moses Lake gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MOSES LAKE, WA) According to Moses Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Half Sun Travel Plaza at 420 Wanapum Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 2481 S Maiers Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moses Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.50 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Half Sun Travel Plaza 420 Wanapum Dr, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.28 $ 3.49 $ 3.64 $ 3.43

Half-Sun Travel Plaza 420 S Wanapum Dr, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.49 $ 3.64 $ 3.44

One Stop Mart 11852 Wheeler Rd Ne, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

76 518 W Valley Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.56 $ 3.71 $ --

Safeway 601 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.41

Cenex 1015 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.