Moses Lake gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MOSES LAKE, WA) According to Moses Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Half Sun Travel Plaza at 420 Wanapum Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 2481 S Maiers Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moses Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.50 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.39
$3.54
$3.33
|card
card$3.28
$3.49
$3.64
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.39
$3.54
$3.33
|card
card$3.44
$3.49
$3.64
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.56
$3.71
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.75
$3.85
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.53
$3.83
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.