Shawnee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SHAWNEE, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Shawnee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 198 E Shawnee Mall Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1250 N Kickapoo St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shawnee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 198 E Shawnee Mall Dr, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Sinclair 421 W Highland St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 14108 Acme Rd , Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.85

Sinclair 39103 W Macarthur St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 2.85

Phillips 66 4848 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

Sinclair 522 E Walnut St, Tecumseh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.