Bartlesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Bartlesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, For Your Convenience at 5312 E Nowata Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 2501 Se Washington Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

For Your Convenience 5312 E Nowata Rd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ -- $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 2.95

Sinclair 1705 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 400 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 2.95

Circle K 925 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 1835 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 3880 Se Green Country Rd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.