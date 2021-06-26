Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Somerset
(SOMERSET, KY) According to Somerset gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 80 Washington Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 5800 E Ky-80, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Somerset area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.