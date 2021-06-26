Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) According to Somerset gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 80 Washington Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 5800 E Ky-80, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Somerset area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 80 Washington Dr, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 77 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

Kroger 181 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Shell 100 W Ky-80, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 710 Jarvis Ave, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.