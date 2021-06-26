Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gaffney
(GAFFNEY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Gaffney, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Corner Stop at 1500 E Frederick St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gaffney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.94
$3.14
$2.84
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.