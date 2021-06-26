Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gaffney

(GAFFNEY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Gaffney, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Corner Stop at 1500 E Frederick St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gaffney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Corner Stop 1500 E Frederick St, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

105 Food Mart 2005 Wilkinsville Hwy, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 720 S Granard St, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Petro Max 608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 2.84 card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.