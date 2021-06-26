Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wenatchee

(WENATCHEE, WA) According to Wenatchee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

North Avenue Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 860 S Mission St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.48.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

North Avenue Market 1816 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.39

Costco 375 Highline Dr, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.66 $ --

Grant Road 96 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ 3.94 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.99 $ 4.01 $ 3.42

Valley North Service Center 1201 N Miller St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Fred Meyer 11 Grant Rd W, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Exxon 111 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.