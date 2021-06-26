This is the cheapest gas in Manitowoc right now

(MANITOWOC, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Manitowoc, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 50 Maritime Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1710 S 10Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manitowoc area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 50 Maritime Dr, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.